Three Players to Watch in Georgia Football-Florida Football Showdown in Atlanta

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators will face off in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday for the first time in the rivalry’s history. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes over Mercedes-Benz Stadium while EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville undergoes renovations.

This is also the first time that Florida will take on the Dawgs with Jon Sumrall as the head coach. Kirby Smart will face a fourth Florida coach in his 10 years coaching in this rivalry.

The Gators started the season off hot, but have simmered down. Still, Florida’s last game was a strong road win over Texas. Georgia lost its last game in major upset fashion to Auburn. Both teams are coming off of a bye.

Let’s take a look at a few players to keep an eye on in this game.

Florida Running Back Jadan Baugh

Jadan Baugh is arguably the best running back in all of college football. He is 6’1” and 225 pounds but still has speed and nice shiftiness at his bigger size. Baugh started off the season super hot, rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns over the first four games. He has slowed down, but he is still one of the best weapons on the field.

He is the best running back Georgia will face so far, and it is about to face a few really good ones. The Dawgs have given up 160 and 190 rushing yards in its last two games to Alabama and Auburn. Baugh could be a difference maker.

Florida Wide Receiver Vernell Brown III

Vernell Brown III has missed a few games but is likely to return this weekend. If he is able to get back out on the field, he will give a huge boost to the Florida passing attack, no matter which quarterback trots out there with the starters.

Before his injury, he was leading Florida through the air. He has turned 17 catches into 271 yards and two scores. He is their young, do it all weapon on offense, and he would be a big addition to the Gator offense.

Georgia Defensive Back Khalil Barnes

Georgia star safety KJ Bolden was sorely missed in the loss to Auburn. The tackling was poor and his leadership and speed was clearly lacking. Barnes has been an impact player in his first year in Athens. Someone in the secondary will need to step up to help stop the weapons Florida has on offense, especially if Bolden can’t go on Saturday.

Barnes has done a good job tackling near the line of scrimmage, and he has a few pass deflections on the season. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner likes to run his quarterbacks. Barnes will be key on the edge being a quasi linebacker.