Georgia Football Gets Massive Good News on Injury Report Heading into Florida Game

ATHENS - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart updated the Bulldogs’ injury situation heading into the massive showdown with the Florida Gators on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs got good news in the initial injury report, sent in by Smart after the Dawgs’ practice Wednesday night.

Running back Chauncey Bowens is listed as questionable - an upgrade for the running back that scored the game-winning touchdown against the Gators a season ago. Insiders told Dawg Post that Bowens has not been expected to play before the Florida game.

Still, any production from Bowens as the season progresses would be huge for the Bulldogs. Georgia has been battling injuries at running back since the third game of the season. In fact, Dwight Phillips and Bo Walker took all snaps at running back in the Dawgs’ 23-20 win at Alabama earlier this month.

Nate Frazier, who has been considered the Bulldogs’ starting running back, has been limited with a rib injury since the Arkansas game in September. He started two weeks ago against Auburn, but had limited success running against the Tigers.

Starting defensive back and All-American candidate KJ Bolden was also listed as questionable for the game with the Gators in Atlanta. Bolden was injured late in the game against Alabama and did not play against Auburn.

Smart was asked about Amaris Williams, who is listed as out as he has been the entire season.

“He’s doing great. He’s working hard day to day. He comes out with us and is able to get some parts of practice like flex and does some things with us to stay part of the group. But he's not in any shape to play or anything right now,” Smart said - adding that he didn’t know if Williams would be able to return this season from an ACL injury he sustained earlier this year.

Georgia football DB Kyron Jones reacts after a stop on defense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyron Jones continues to deal with a lower-leg injury that has “bothered him some,” Smart said.

“It's really hard to manage for him,” Smart said. “He's not able to have the volume that he probably needs for practice. He's got to do things on bank reps. and he's a guy that's been in our program a long time. He's a really tough, hard-nosed player that works his tail off every day and gives everything he's got. He's been helping us more on special teams.”

WR Isiah Canion was also listed as questionable in the first report for the Bulldogs heading into the game.

Meanwhile, Florida listed both quarterbacks that have stated this season as questionable. Athens-native Aaron Philo, who started the first six games of the Gators’ season, missed Florida’s 27-24 win at Texas with an injury.

Tramell Jones took over for that game - guiding the Gators to an upset in Austin. Florida coach Jon Sumrall said Monday that he would not name a starter at that time.

"Both guys are available. Believe in both guys,” Sumrall told reporters. “Not going to name a starter today. We need both those guys to be ready to play. Philo has a shoulder injury. Jones has what has been described as “wear-and-tear” injuries.

It looks like star Florida WR Vernell Brown will return to play for the first time in weeks as he is listed as probable for the contest. WR Bailey Stockton is listed as doubtful.