Georgia Bulldogs Earn Massive Transfer Commitment From Auburn EDGE Amaris Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs have earned a commitment from Auburn Tigers EDGE Amaris Williams via the NCAA transfer portal.

The college football transfer portal window has begun as teams across the country scramble to retain as much of their roster as possible, while also attempting to add highly talented players of their own ahead of the 2026 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the many programs that are looking to bolster their roster this offseason, and have recently earned a massive aqcusition as Auburn Tigers EDGE Amaris Williams has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

As a former 5-star prospect, Williams was one of the most highly talented players in the 2024 recruiting class, and was heavily persued by notbale schools such as Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and others.

Williams entered the portal in the wake of head coach Hugh Freeze's firing, and now appears to be posied to make a massive impact on Kirby Smart's defense ahead of the 2026 college football season.

How Amaris Williams Can Impact Georgia's Defense in 2026

Auburn Tigers defensive end Amaris Williams (10) runs drills during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his 2025 season with the Tigers, Williams accounted for 14 tackles and a pair of sacks. While his impact on the statsheet may not have been massive, the defender's impact on. Auburn's defense was immense.

Line of scrimmage players (especially on the edge) are a position that a school can never have too many of. Which is what makes an addition such as Williams to Kirby Smart's defense so promising for the Bulldogs.

Williams is now the second defensive player the Dawgs have taken in the portal thus far, as the team signed Clemson safety Khalil Barnes earlier this offseason. The two could have a massive impact on Georgia's 2026 season.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will look to add as many highly talneted pieces to their roster as possible, while simultaneously looking to retiain their own players ahead of the 2026 season. Stay tuned with Bulldogs on SI for the latest updates via the NCAA transfer portal.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*