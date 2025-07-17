ESPN's Cole Cubelic Raves About Georgia Bulldogs Transfer During SEC Media Days
ESPN's Cole Cubilic has high praise for a Georgia Bulldogs transfer player ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 50 days from their return to the field and are heavily preparing for their 2025 college football season. As the Dawgs look to have another successful year, the team will be relying on a handful of transfers.
One transfer player who the Dawgs will rely heavily on in 2025 is defender Elo Medozie, who joined the Bulldogs this offseason after two seasons with the Army Black Knights. During SEC Media Days, ESPN's Cole Cubilic shared some high praise for the Bulldogs' transfer.
"They [Georgia] do not have a young man with this much speed and twitch," said Cubelic. "He has a high motor, too. If it's dropping back in coverage, if it's the backside of a running play, if it's 50 yards down the field, it does not matter. He has the ability to rush the passer, to bend the edge with speed and flexibility. He'll go make a play on the opposite side of the field. I think he is the perfect fit to give Georgia something it did not have before he was added to the roster."
During his 2024 season, Medozie recorded 6.5 sacks in 12 games and was an integral piece to the Black Knights success on defense. His skillset and experience will be extremely valuable to Kirby Smart's defense, which will be replacing three first round picks in the NFL Draft from just a season ago.
Medozie will make his debut with the Bulldogs in their season opener against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 30th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
