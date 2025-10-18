FINAL: Georgia Bulldogs Death March Ole Miss to a Win
The Georgia Bulldogs death march Ole Miss to a win.
The Georgia Bulldogs pick up a massive win over Ole Miss by a final score of 43-35 in Sanford Stadium. The Rebels scored touchdowns on five straight drives, but the Bulldogs managed to get two straight stops to ice the game.
Miek Bobo's offense was masterful as they did not punt the ball away a single time in the matchup. Nate Frazier finsihed the game with 71 rushing yards and Chauncey Bowens added on 61 to ice the game. Josh McCray had a massive fourth down conversion as well in the fourth quarter to keep the drive alive and allow the Dawgs to extend their lead to eight points.
The Dawgs were down at halftime by one point and Ole continued to extend their lead in the second half. However, Ole Miss was held to just one point in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Dawgs to take the lead and secure the win.
Gunner Stockton was phenomenal for Georgia as he finished with a stat line of 26/31 with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He also had 289 passing yards and 59 rushing yards.
The Bulldogs struggled to get any stops on defense until late in the game. Georgia's defense stepped up and recorded three straight stops, after allowing five straight touchdowns. Trinidad Chambliss finished the game with 263 passing yards, 42 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Georgia had 13 more first downs than Ole Miss, 160 more total yards of offense, nearly 140more rushing yards and Ole Miss had one more penalty than the Bulldogs. It was a crucial win for the Bulldogs as they currently sit with just one loss and hope to continue their hunt for the college football playoffs.
The Georgia Bulldogs will now head on to a bye week before they head down to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators. Georgia is now 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play. They handed the Ole Miss Rebels their first loss of the season.