5 Georgia Bulldogs Players Who Are Being Overlooked By the Media Heading Into Spring

Five Georgia Bulldog players who are not getting enough media attention as the Dawgs gear up for spring practice.

The Georgia Bulldogs spring practice. Is right around the corner, as the team gears up for its 2026 college football season. With spring ball so close, there has been a large amount of buzz created around a handful of Bulldog players.

But while many Bulldogs are heading into 2026 with high expectations, there are a handful of players who are not receiving the attention they deserve. Here are the five Georgia Bulldogs who appear to be flying under the radar for the national media.

1. Chauncey Bowens - Running Back

Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) celebrates his touchdown in the second half in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 24-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Frazier has received the majority of attention heading into the 2026 season (understandably so). But Frazier is not the only elite running back on the Bulldogs' roster this season. Running back Chauncey Bowens turned in multiple strong performances last year and could very quickly remind experts that there is more than one elite ball carrier on Georgia's roster this season.

2. Demello Jones - Cornerback

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ellis Robinson is also a player who appears to have absorbed the majority of headlines this offseason (again, understandably so). But Demello Jones was also an excellent component to Georgia's secondary in 2025. With Daylen Everette off to the NFL, it's the Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson show in 2026. Not a bad combo to have in a defensive secondary.

3. Lawson Luckie - Tight End

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lawson Luckie's incredibly touching relationship with his brother and three-touchdown performance against Ole Miss in the regular season helped make him a household name in 2025. However, the tight end's buzz seems to have died down a good bit this offseason. While the Dawgs will have an embarrassment of riches at the tight end position this season, Luckie will easily the most experienced of the bunch and will likely receive the majority of snaps in 2026.

4. Sacovie White-Helton - Wide Receiver

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (18) runs after a catch against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Replacing a player as dynamic and impactful as Zachariah Branch will be no easy task for Georgia in 2026. However, wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton is one of the more overlooked players in Georgia's receiver room this season. The receiver possesses an elite ability to make defenders miss, and like branch, is a massive threat on special teams. While he may not be Zachariah Branch reincarnated, White-Helton will be a huge contributor for the Dawgs this season, and will likely surprise a ton of defenses.



5. Raylen Wilson - Linebacker

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

CJ Allen's departure and Georgia's rising stars at the linebacker position seem to make people forget that veteran Raylen Wilson played his best football during the 2025 season. As the elder statesman of the room this year, Wilson's 2026 campaign could be his most impactful yet and could help produce yet another first round linebacker in the 2027 NFL Draft.