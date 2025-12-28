How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels

Here is where fans can tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff.

Aftera multi-week hiatus for the holidays, the Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from returning to the gridiron to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This matchup will be a part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

These two teams met earlier this season and turned in an absolutely thrilling matchup as both schools flexed their offensive muscle en route to more than 75 points combined between the two teams.

Georgia would ultimately outlast the Rebels, as it erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to finish with a 43-35 victory in Athens. The Bulldogs were not forced to punt the entire contest and scored points on every single offensive drive.

The Dawgs will be looking to have similar offensive success this time around, as the team looks to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Differences Between the First and Second Matchups of Georgia and Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the scoreboard during a timeout against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Sept 10, 2022. | Matt Bush / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While these two teams have already met this season, the second contest between Georgia and Ole Miss will be slightly different, as the Rebels will have a new head coach at the time of the matchup. Lane Kiffin, who served as the team's head coach in the first contest, recently took the LSU Tigers head coaching job and was not permitted to coach in the playoffs by the University.

Following Kiffin's dramatic departure, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was promoted to full-time head coach. Golding will serve as the Rebels' head coach on the sideline for this contest. It will be just his second head coaching appearance.

Despite the differences in the upcoming contest, Georgia and Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl matchup has an opportunity to be one of the most exciting College Football Playoff matches of the entire season.

For those who will nto be in New Orleans for this exciting matchup between these two SEC programs, here is where you can tune in to catch the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.

How to Watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels)