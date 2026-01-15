Five Questions the Georgia Bulldogs Defense Must Answer Ahead of the 2026 Season

Before the 2026 college football season begins, the Georgia Bulldogs will need to answer these five questions on the defensive side of the ball.

It is officially the offseason in Athens, Georgia, as Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs staff look to make improvements to the team's roster in hopes of competing for another national title. As the lengthy wait for college football to return rages on, the Bulldogs' defense will have a handful of questions to answer before the 2026 season begins.

1. What Does the Safety Room Look Like?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) gestures after a game against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Other than veteran KJ Bolden, the safety room is somewhat of a mystery. The Dawgs have heavily addressed this issue by adding talent via the transfer portal. However, what the starting rotation will look like come the fall, remains a massive question that Georgia must answer.

2. Can Somebody Replicate CJ Allen's Production?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

CJ Allen's 2025 season was something to behold for the Georgia Bulldogs, and the linebacker's experience and leadership were arguably irreplaceable. However, with Allen off to the NFL Draft, it is now time for the younger linebackers in the room to step up and fill the void. While replicating Allen's 2025 season will be hard to do, mitigating the effect of his loss will be impreative for Georgia.

3. Do the Dawgs Have an Elite Pass Rusher?

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of talented players on their defense. However, many feel that the Dawgs' defense may be lacking a difference maker when it comes to rushing the passer. Georgia has a handful of players that could potentially develop into such, and the Bulldogs have taken a few stabs at roster players. However, whether or not the Dawgs will have a true "X-factor" on third downs remains to be seen.

4. Can Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones Take Another Step Forward?

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones came a long way throughout the 2025 season, as far as development goes. However, the duo will need to take another step forward in 2026. With veteran Daylen Everette no longer on the roster, Robinson and Jones are likely to be the two mainstays in the cornerback room this fall and will need to be at their best in order to ensure the Dawgs' defense remains elite.

5. Can Georgia's Defense Force More Turnovers in 2026?

The turnover pads rest on an equipment case on the Georgia sidelines as the clock ticks down on Saturday night's game. The annual Florida vs Georgia football game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL, Saturday, October 27, 2023. Georgia walked away with a final score of 43 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia's defense forced 13 turnovers this season, the lowest total since the Bulldogs' shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. Forcing turnovers and stealing possessions for Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs' offense will be imperative next season, and the Dawgs will need to work on finding ways to do so throughout the summer and spring.

As the offseason continues, the Bulldogs will diligently be preparing for the upcoming year and will be looking to earn their third national championship victory under Kirby Smart. Georgia will begin its 2026 season in Athens on September 5th against TSU.