Georgia Freshman Ellis Robinson Labeled "Immediate Impact" By DB Specialist
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart has placed a plethora of defensive backs into the NFL. From the elite begginnings of a first-round, Jim Thorpe Award winning corner like DeAndre Baker in 2018, to arguably this year's favorite to win the award in Malaki Starks here in 2024. It's been a long run, filled with top-end talent.
Perhaps next in line is five-star freshman Ellis Robinson who was not only a consensus top-10 player, he was ranked the No.1 player in the class by ESPN. He's projected to be the next great at Georgia, and if you trust the evaluation of one of the nation's premier defensive back specialists in the form of Olober Davis, then you should expect to see that stardom early for Georgia...
WATCH: Ellis Robinson Trains With Elite DB Guru, Oliver Davis
Davis is perhaps THE defensive back specialist in the country. Whether it's professionals and all-pros like Jaycee Horn and Jalen Ramsey, to All-Americans like Caleb Downs, to the next wave of college greats like Ellis Robinson, there's few that have seen the caliber of defensive back that Oliver Davis has. If he's stamping a player like Robinson as an immediate impact, there's good reason to believe it.
