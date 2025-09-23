Five Reasons Why the Georgia Bulldogs Will Defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5
Here are five reasons why the Georgia Bulldogs will defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Athens this season.
One of the most highly anticipated regular-season matchups of the 2025 season is set to be played this week as the Alabama Crimson Tide travels to Sanford Stadium to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. This will be the first meeting between these two programs in Athens since 2015.
Alabama has bested Georgia as of late, winning nine of the last 10 meetings between these two teams and handing the Bulldogs multiple heartbreaks during that time. But as this top-25 matchup approaches, the Dawgs may have the advantage this year. Here are five reasons why it will be the Bulldogs to emerge victorious in Saturday's game.
Kalen DeBoer Teams Do Not Travel Well
Kalen DeBoer has suffered five losses as the Alabama Crimson Tide's head coach. All five of them have come while the team was away from Tuscaloosa (one loss took place at a neutral site in a bowl game). Given that Sanford Stadium could perhaps be one of the most hostile environments the Tide faces this season, it's fair to say that Georgia has an advantage in this department.
Georgia is Extremely Hard to Beat at Home
Piggybacking off DeBoer teams not traveling well, the Georgia Bulldogs have been nearly impossible to beat in Sanford Stadium under Kirby Smart. Since 2017, the Dawgs have suffered just one loss at home and are currently on a record-breaking 30+ game win streak that spans more than five seasons.
Team Discipline
The Georgia Bulldogs currently rank inside the top-5 for fewest penalties in the nation, committing just ten total in the span of three games for an average of approximately 26 yards per game. Alabama, on the other hand, has committed twice as many and ranks 91st in the nation, and averages more than 60 yards of penalties per contest. Given these statistics, it is highly unlikely the Dawgs are penalized more than Alabama this Saturday.
Kane Womack's Defensive Philosophy
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Womack has primarily utilized man coverage for his defense during his time with the Crimson Tide, and while it has helped the Tide become one of the nation's better defenses, it has also left them susceptible (especially on third down). In addition, Gunner Stockton and company have seemed to perform better against defenses that are primarily man coverage-based, as the Tennessee Volunteers also utilized a similar approach in week three.
Georgia Runs the Ball Better
Kirby Smart has faced the Alabama Crimson Tide seven times as the Georgia Bulldogs head coach. In all seven of those meetings, the team that rushes for more yards has won. Alabama currently ranks just 102nd in rushing yards per game, while Georgia ranks inside the top 30. While statistics don't always gaurantee outcomes, its fair to say that the Bulldogs certainly hold an advantage over Alabama in this regard.
Georgia and Alabama will begin their week five matchup on Saturday, September 27th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily