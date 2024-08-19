Five Star Receiver Jerome Myles Sets Date, Cuts List to Five Including Georgia
The Georgia 2025 recruiting class already has four wide receiver commits in the mix. In-state prospects Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear join out-of-state takes Talyn Taylor, and Tyler Williams on the commitment list.
Though, based on the Georgia Bulldogs' actions on the recruiting trail, they haven't made any bones about pursuing a fifth commit at the receiver position. Certainly with in-state propsects like CJ Wiley and Travis Smith Jr committed elsewhere — Florida State and Tennessee respectively — Georgia has one other potential elite prospect at the position to pursue.
Five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles is a 6'3, 200 pound receiver out of Draper, Utah. Myles recently received an offer from Georgia and the Bulldogs have already found their way in the mix. Myles has announced a commitment date and a final-five schools.
Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah and USC make the final cut and they will continue to battle it out until October 30th.
