Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald Has Deep Ties to the Georgia Bulldogs

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has extremely deep ties to the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

After a thrilling conference championship weekend in the NFL, Super Bowl LX is set, as the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are set to face off for a chacne to hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again.

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be represented in this year's contest, as both the Seahawks and Patriots have at least one former Bulldog on their roster. This will be the 25th consecutive Super Bowl in which this occurs.

But while there will be some players on the field that have Georgia ties, there will also be a coach who has extremely deep roots in the Bulldogs' program. That coach is Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald has served as the Seahawks since the 2024 season, and has had a lengthy coaching tenure all across the sport of football. But his career began in Athens, Georgia as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia.

While earning his undergraduate degree in finance, Macdonald served as a high school coach at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens. He would then join Mark Richt's coaching staff ahead of the 2010 season as a graduate assistant with the Bulldogs' program.

From 2011-2013, Macdonald served as a defensive quality control analyst for the Bulldogs and was a part of some excellent seasons in Georgia Football history. Such as the 2012 season, where the Dawgs came just yards away from an SEC Championship victory.

Mike Macdonald's Impressive Journey to the NFL

Dec 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Macdonald's time with the Bulldogs kick-started his NFL career, as he would intern with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2014 season before earning a full-time position with the organization. Since then, the coach has steadily climbed his way up the ladder to become one of the more respected coaches in all of football.

Now, with just one game left on the schedule, Macdonald and his team are just one victory away from football immortality, and the Seahawks have an excellent chance at avenging their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots years ago and winning their first Super Bowl in over a decade.

Although Macdonald is more than a decade removed from his time in Athens, seeing a former Bulldog climb the coaching ranks and lead his team to a Super Bowl victory would be an extremely exciting prospect for Georgia Bulldog fans.