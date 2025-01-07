Florida Gator Adrian Maddox Transfer Commit Flips to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have added yet another transfer target at the safety position as they've flipped former UAB DB Adrian Maddox from Florida.
Former Alabama State and UAB defensive back Adrian Maddox was committed to the University of Florida. However, he's flipped his commitment from Florida to the University of Georgia. Maddox joins Zion Branch as the second addition to the safety room in Athens just this week via the portal.
The Bulldogs have already received the news that star Safety Malaki Starks would be entering the 2025 NFL Draft as a junior, and expect for Dan Jackson to do the same as a senior. Maddox was a much needed addition to the room. Maddox joins the room and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Maddox enterred Alabama State as a little-known recruit from Conyers, Georgia out of Heritage High School. He went on to become a Jerry Rice Award finalist at Alabama State — given to the nations best 1AA football player. After starting for a year at UAB, he has one final year of college football to play, and he will do it in Red & Black.
Transfer Portal Profile:
In Georgia history of portal additions, they all check one of three boxes:
1. Transfer players who played at an SEC School or against Georgia -
Think about portal additions like London Humphreys, Dominic Lovett, even dating back to Eli Wolf. If you put good performances on tape in this conference or against Georgia, they will be interested if you hit the portal.
2. Transfer Players Who Have a History with Georgia or a Connection
If Georgia was in the running for you in high school, they would likely circle the wagons if you were to enter the portal in college. Or if Georgia has a direct connection to you in your past stops, like Lawrence Cager's crossover at Miami with Todd Hartley.
3. Transfer Players Who Will Make an Immediate Impact on the Starting Rotation
Georgia will look at any player in the portal that they believe can start for them tomorrow, even without prior connections. Players like Tre McKitty and Tykee Smith reached this roster on their collegiate merits alone.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Troy Bowles, LB
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge
- RaRa Thomas, WR
- Jake Pope, Safety
- Anthony Evans, WR
- Jaden Rashada, QB
NFL Draft Declarations:
Other Georgia News:
