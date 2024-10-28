Florida's Billy Napier Speaks on Trevor Etienne Transferring to Georgia
Florida head coach Billy Napier spoke on running back Trevor Etienne transferring to Georgia.
Georgia and Florida will be facing off in Jacksonville, Florida this weekend for their annual neutral site rivalry matchup at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over the Texas Longhorns while the Gators defeated Kentucky in their latest matchup.
Both Kirby Smart and Billy Napier met with the media on Monday to preview the game and Napier was asked about one of his former players that is now on Georgia's roster. Running back Trevor Etienne elected to transfer to Georgia this past offseason after two seasons at Florida, and Napier was asked about Etienne's decision.
"You move on to the next one," Napier said. "We've done what we need to do at running back...I couldn't be more proud of the guys we have there."
This season at Georgia, Etienne has 422 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He has also tacked on 130 yards in the receiving game as well. Right now, Etienne is on pace to finish the regular season with 844 yards and 14 touchdowns which would both be career highs for the former Gator.
This is not the first time either where players in this game will be facing off against their former team. Defensive lineman Brenton Cox transferred to Florida after a stint with the Bulldogs and defensive back Jalen Kimber did the same.
Other Georgia News:
- Just How Dominant Was Georgia's Defense vs the Texas Longhorns?
- Jalon Walker Earns Praises From NFL Legends After Texas Game
- PHOTOS: Georgia Knocks Off The Texas Longhorns In Convincing Fashion
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily