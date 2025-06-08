Dawgs Daily

Former Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Expected to Sign With Houston Texans

According to reports, running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs the ball during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Another major domino of the NFL free agency period is expected to fall this upcoming week as Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Chubb could sign with the organization as early as Monday, pending a physical.

Chubb was one of the NFL's most revered ball carriers and had been routinely listed as one of the most dominant players in the league. His rushing reign of terror came to a screeching halt early into the Browns' 2023 season, however, as he suffered a devastating knee injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the year.

The Browns running back returned to action during the 2024 season but was once again sidelined due to injury. Chubb's limited on-field appearances resulted in the Browns' decision to not re-sign him and allow him to become a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Chubb spent four seasons at the University of Georgia where he rushed for more than 4,700 yards and 44 touchdowns. His efforts during the 2017 season helped the Bulldogs achieve their first SEC title in a decade and their first national championship appearance in more than 30 years.

Should Chubb's signing with the Texans go as planned, the running back will join former Bulldog Kamari Lassiter, making him the second former Bulldog on Houston's roster.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

