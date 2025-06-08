Former Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Expected to Sign With Houston Texans
According to reports, running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans.
Another major domino of the NFL free agency period is expected to fall this upcoming week as Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Chubb could sign with the organization as early as Monday, pending a physical.
Chubb was one of the NFL's most revered ball carriers and had been routinely listed as one of the most dominant players in the league. His rushing reign of terror came to a screeching halt early into the Browns' 2023 season, however, as he suffered a devastating knee injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the year.
The Browns running back returned to action during the 2024 season but was once again sidelined due to injury. Chubb's limited on-field appearances resulted in the Browns' decision to not re-sign him and allow him to become a free agent ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Chubb spent four seasons at the University of Georgia where he rushed for more than 4,700 yards and 44 touchdowns. His efforts during the 2017 season helped the Bulldogs achieve their first SEC title in a decade and their first national championship appearance in more than 30 years.
Should Chubb's signing with the Texans go as planned, the running back will join former Bulldog Kamari Lassiter, making him the second former Bulldog on Houston's roster.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily