Former Georgia Bulldog Has Career Day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Georgia Bulldog Tykee Smith had a career day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
There are a lot of former Georgia Bulldogs making waves in the NFL. Largely due to them having 33 draft picks over the last three years. One of those players had a massive day this past Sunday and he is just in his first season in the professional football league.
Defensive back Tykee Smith had a massive day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints were starting rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler due to an injury to Derek Carr and Smith did not have Rattler's debut easy. Smith finished the game with five tackles, two pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.
Smith and Rattler played against one another in college last season when the South Carolina Gamecocks made the trip to Athens to play Georgia and Smith had an interception in that game as well. Smith now has 24 tackles, an interception and two tackles for loss on the season. He was a high-impact player for the Bulldogs last season and now he is doing the same thing in the NFL for his new team.
In his final season, perhaps his only one truly healthy, Smith led the team in tackles (70.0), tackles for loss (8.5), and interceptions (4.0). He was a ball magnet and an impact football player for a Georgia defense that finished top-5 in total defense.
