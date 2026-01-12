Former Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Adrian Maddox Commits to Kansas State Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Adrian Maddox has announced that he will be joining the Kansas State Wildcats ahead of the 2026 college football season.

As the transfer portal window remains open and the college football offseason continues to begin, teams all across the country are looking to retain members of their own roster, while simultaneously adding key pieces of their own. With so much movement taking place, numerous players are finding new homes each day.

The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs safety Adrian Maddox, who is reportedly expected to commit with the Kansas State Wildcats after entering the transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

Maddox transferred in from UAB last offseason and spent his senior season with the Dawgs. He played in four games and recorded a handful of tackles. He saw the field mostly in a special teams role for the Bulldogs and served as a reserve safety.

While Maddox was not a starting contributor for the Bulldogs last season, the defensive back provided excellent depth for the team's roster. The Bulldogs will look elsewhere to fill the void left by his departure and will hope to retain as many players as possible at the position moving forward.

Luckily for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and staff have done an excellent job at recruiting players at both the high school recruiting level and the transfer portal. The staff has already made some key additions to the team's defensive backfield ahead of the 2026 season.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Commited to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*