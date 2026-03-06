Former Georgia Bulldogs Player Challenges Internet Star Logan Paul to Boxing Match

A former Georgia Bulldogs football player has challenged internet star Logan Paul to a boxing match.

Over the past few days, the professional sports internet has been in somewhat of a frenzy, as WWE wrestler and notable internet personality Logan Paul announced that he would face any NFL player to a $1 million boxing match.

Paul, a YouTuber turned professional athlete, has fought in a handful of professionally sanctioned matchups during his career and has taken on notable fighters such as Floyd Mayweather and Dillon Dannis.

While numerous professional football players have stepped up to accept Paul's lofty challenge, one player appears to be creating a large amount of buzz within his fan base. Tae Crowder, a former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker has been extremely open to fighting Paul and has called out the star multiple times over social media.

Crowder has even gone as far to say he would "Beat Logan's a**" multiple times, and the movement has gained tons of traction thanks to Georgia fans on the internet.

Tae Crowder's Impressive Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Conor Ratigan (86) catches a pass off of Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Tae Crowder (30) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Crowder was a contributor to Georgia's defense during the early years of the Kirby Smart era and saw action from 2017 to 2019. During his time in Athens, the linebacker accounted for more than 120 total tackles, a pair of interceptions, and even returned a fumble for a touchdown during a matchup against Tennessee.

Crowder's efforts were rewarded in the 2020 NFL Draft, as the linebacker was the final pick by the New York Giants and earned the iconic tagline "Mr. Irrelevant". Crowder appeared in action for three seasons with the Giants and finished the 2021 season with 130 total tackles and a pair of interceptions.

The former Bulldog has since taken his talents to the UFL and is currently a member of the Birmingham Stallions. However, should the fight between him and Paul take place, Crowder's next professional endeavor would be taking place in the ring as opposed to the field.

Despite rumors and internet hype, there currently appears to be no official plans in place for Crowder and Paul to fight, and the linebacker is in fact one of many professional football players to call out Paul recently.

While the likelihood of Crowder and Paul squaring off in the ring in the future is probably not something that will happen, the prospect of watching a former Georgia Bulldog in a boxing match surely would be exciting for Dawg fans.