Former Georgia Coach Mark Richt Cracks a Joke About Carson Beck's Transfer to Miami
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt cracks a joke about Carson Beck transferring to Miami.
SEC Media Days wrapped up last week and this week it's the ACC's turn to preview the upcoming season. The Miami Hurricanes were one of the teams in attendance on Tuesday and Carson Beck made the trip with his new team.
Beck initially declared for the NFL draft following his 2024 season with the Bulldogs, but ultimately entered the transfer portal and committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Following Beck's commitment, reports surfaced that Miami paid Beck $4 million and a recent report stated Beck could earn as much as $6 million with incentives this season.
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt sat down with Beck at media days, and he cracked a joke about Beck's decision to transfer to Miami.
"You were at Georgia, went to Miami," Richt said. "I was at Georgia, went to Miami. The only difference is you got paid more than I did."
When Miami initially hired Richt in 2015, he was earning roughly $4 million per year. Richt was a long-time head coach at the University of Georgia and won two conference titles with the program while competing in five of them. Richt and Georgia ultimately parted ways during the 2015 season, which led Georgia to hire Kirby Smart as the program's new coach.
Beck went on to throw for 3,941 yards,24 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2023. His 2024 performance, however, didn't produce as good of results as he threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
With one more year of eligibility, Beck is hoping to get back to how he played in his first year as the starter at Georgia and back into the conversation of being a first-round draft pick like he was ahead of the 2024 college football season.
