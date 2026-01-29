Former Georgia Football Head Coach Joining Miami Dolphins

Former Georgia coach Jahmile Addae is joining the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.

Coaches around the NFL continue to make moves as the offseason progresses, and several former Georgia coaches have been a part of those moves. On Wednesday, former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken was named the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Now another former Georgia coach is on the move.

Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will be joining the Miami Dolphins, according to Pete Thamel. Addae was previously with the Buffalo Bills for the past two seasons.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Addae has been in the game for a long time. He got his start at West Virginia in 2007 as a graduate assistant. He then moved to Michigan to serve in the same role for two years, from there he worked his way up the totem pole. He became the Director of Player Development at Cincinnati and then transitioned to running backs coach. He also had stops at Arizona, Minnesota and West Virginia, where he became defensive coordinator.

In 2021, Addae was hired to be the defensive backs coach at Georgia. He helped Georgia win its first national title in over 40 years. His time in Athens only lasted a year before he went to the defensive backs coach at Miami for two seasons. After that, he made the jump to the NFL, joining the Buffalo Bills as the cornerbacks coach. Now, he will be in the same role with the Dolphins.

A trend in Addae's career path is that he does not tend to stick around at the same place for very long. The longest he has been with a program or organization is for three years: Cincinnati and Arizona.

Addae played defensive back West Virginia from 2001-2005 and proceeded to go undrafted in 2006 and had two stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he ultimately transitioned into coaching. He finished his college career with 64 tackles and eight interceptions.

This move for Addae comes after the firing of Sean McDermott. The Bills have since hired Joe Brady to be the new head coach. The Dolphins are also in the midst of a coaching change. Mike McDaniel was fired this season and that led to Jeff Hafley, who was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers for two seasons prior to his coaching role promotion.

