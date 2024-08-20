Former Georgia Football Player Suffers Season Ending Injury
Former Georgia football tight end Brett Seither has suffered a season-ending injury with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
With the 2024 college football season just right around the corner, the last thing you want to hear about is a player already being ruled out for the entire year due to an injury. Unfortunately for one former Georgia Bulldog, that news struck this week. Tight end Brett Seither who is now with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will miss the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury head coach Brent Key announced on Tuesday.
Seither spent four seasons at the University of Georgia before electing to transfer to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer heading into the 2023 season. He arrived at Tech with two years of eligibility remaining. During his time at Georgia, Seither caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown over 27 games. He played in 10 games as a reserve during his final season in Athens.
This last year at Georgia Tech, he played in 13 games and reeled in seven receptions for 101 yards and four touchdowns. He had one reception that went for 28 yards against Georgia during the rivalry matchup last season.
Seither made the switch to Georgia Tech along with Dominick Blaylock, a former Georgia wide receiver at the end of the 2022 season. That was also the same time that former Georgia staff member Buster Faulkner took the offensive coordinator job with the program. Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede is also now with the Yellow Jackets after he transferred from Georgia to Mississippi State for a season.
