Former Georgia Football Safety Lewis Cine Signed by New York Jets
With the NFL preseason officially wrapped up, NFL organizations are starting to make their final round of cuts and one former Bulldog did not survive this wave. Safety Lewis Cine was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings and on Tuesday it was announced that he was waived from the roster. However, on Wednesday it was announced that the New York Jets signed Cine.
Cine has battled with injuries throughout his professional career and it put the future of his NFL career into question this offseason. The former Bulldog had some impressive showings during the preseason for the Vikings, but apparently, it was not enough to maintain a spot on the roster. Given Cine being a former first-round pick and having played a pivotal role at Georgia on their historic defense in 2021, it is very likely that Cine will get a real shot with the Jets after his stint with the Vikings.
During the preseason, Cine had eight tackles, an interception and a sack. Over his career at Georgia, Cine finished with 145 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. Cine has proven he has all of the talent in the world when he is healthy, so with the Jets taking a chance on him as long as he remains healthy, he could very well turn into a contributor on defense.
