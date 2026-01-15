Former Georgia Tight End Pearce Spurlin Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin has announced his transfer destination.

In the month of December, it was announced that Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin was entering the transfer portal after having to step away from football due to medical reasons. Spurlin has now announced his commitment.

Spurlin has announced he has committed to Colorado State in the transfer portal. Spurlin had to step away from the program last year due to a medical issue but he has now been cleared to make his return to football.

BREAKING: Georgia transfer TE Pearce Spurlin has Committed to Colorado State, he tells @On3



The 6’7 245 TE played in 8 games as a freshman in 2023



Spurlin had a heart condition that was determined to be too risky for him to continue you playing football. That led to him medically retiring. However, things have now changed, and Spurlin will be able to continue playing the game of football after being medically cleared to do so.

When Spurlin arrived to Georgia, he was ranked as one of the top tight end prospects in his class. In 2023, he played in six games as a reserve tight end, catching three passes for 60 yards.

Spurlin was not able to make his return at Georgia due to NCAA rules of medical disqualification.

Back in August of 2025, Spurlin underwent successful heart surgery. The former Bulldog posted this on Instagram after the procedure.

"I owe everything to the Lord for watching over me and to my incredible doctors here at the Cleveland Clinic. I would also like to thank everyone who has reached out and prayed for me," Spurlin wrote. "To my family — I love you all so much. I am deeply grateful to have been able to get my heart fixed, knowing that there are people out there fighting the same battle who aren't able to do anything about it."

This is great news for Spurlin as it looked like his time playing the game of football had come to an unexpected end, but now he will be able to continue his career and hopefully fufill the remaining two years of eligibility he has in college football.

Coming out of high school, Spurlin was rated as a four-star prospect, the 72nd-best player in the country, the second-best tight end in the class and the 18th-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Spurlin was a member of the 2023 recruiting class before enrolling at the University of Georgia.

