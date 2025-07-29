Four Georgia Bulldogs Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watchlist Ahead of 2025 Season
A quartet of Georgia Bulldogs have been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are heading into their 2025 college football season with a handful of tough challenges and high expectations. With so much to accomplish during the upcoming season, the Dawgs will likely lean on their defensive play, as they have many times before.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, Georgia is expected to have a handful of fantastic players on the defensive side of the ball this season, as four Bulldogs have been named to the preseason watchlist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award annually given to college football's top defensive player in the nation.
The four Dawgs named to the watchlist are cornerback Daylen Everette, safety KJ Bolden, linebacker CJ Allen, and defensive lineman Christen Miller. All four players were crucial to the team's success last season and are each projected to take a massive step forward in 2025.
Since its inception in 1993, the Bulldogs have had just one player win the award (Champ Bailey in 1998), and would love to have another player join the prestigious list of defensive players. In three of the four previous seasons, an SEC player has taken the award home.
Georgia and its four defenders will look to bolster the Bulldog defense throughout the Dawgs' 2025 season. The Bulldogs will begin play on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
