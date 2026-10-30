Four Keys To Victory For Georgia Football Over The Florida Gators

ATHENS - There's a reason why experts all across college football believe Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the Florida Gators this upcoming weekend in Atlanta.

The folks in Las Vegas, Dawg Post, and ESPN all have faith in the No.3 Georgia Bulldogs as they take on Florida in their own backyard. The Bulldogs have an impressive 8-1 record over the Gators since 2017 and have won five consecutive games in the series. However, none of that matter when the two hated rivals collide on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are now considered 12.5-point favorites, but in the end, they still need to play consistent, winning football for four quarters. Here's what Georgia needs to do to get the job done...

Win The Turnover Margin

This sounds obvious, but if they Bulldogs can keep their hands on the football, it's hard to see the Gators coming out on top. The reality is that Georgia can still win this game without winning the turnover battle, but they can't lose it in the same way did against Auburn. The Bulldogs were -3 in the turnover department during their only loss of the season. Georgia's put the ball on the ground way too often over the last two weeks, so ball security is paramount. If Georgia plays clean offensively it could be a really good day on that side of the ball.

Win 1st down

Defensively, Georgia's defense has to keep Florida out of third and short, If the Gators stay out of third and long they're capable of putting together long, sustained drives that will keep Georgia's offense off the field and the Bulldog defense tired over four quarters. Winning first down, especially against the run, puts a lot of pressure on a Gator offense that needs to run the ball in order to throw it. IF Georgia's defense can win first and second down, forcing some early punts, they'll put the offense is some favorable positions throughout the game.

Feed The Tight Ends

Is this the game where Georgia's tight ends have a breakout game? The Bulldogs are loaded with talented tight ends, but with only one football, it's hard to get everyone touches on a specific basis. However, this inconsistent Florida defense could have real trouble guarding Georgia's dynamic group of tight ends. Gator nickel Kanye Clark is a former walk-on who transferred in from UCLA. His play has been up and down this season and is someone who could really struggle containing Georgia's talented tight end group.

Stay Disciplined

Just about every week we hear Georgia football coach Kirby Smart preach to his team about discipline. They won that battle during their road win over Alabama, but lost their discipline late at home against Auburn. In a hated rivalry game, one that Florida hasn't won in six years, don't be surprised if this one gets chippy. Georgia's staff and roster has experience in this game. The Gators staff and a significant amount of their roster will be playing and coaching in this game for the very first time. If things get out of hand late, the team with more discipline will likely end up victorious.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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