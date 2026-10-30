Three Bold Prediction's for Georgia Football's Showdown with Florida in Atlanta

The Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Florida Gators in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, except this time it may take place indoors.

While EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville undergoes renovation, the game is taking a two game hiatus from Duval County. The game will take place in Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta on Saturday. Depending on the weather, the roof could be closed, hence the party being inside.

This will be a very different atmosphere for this historic rivalry. Now, Florida fans will see that Jacksonville is not that neutral of a site. Atlanta is the equivalent in Georgia.

So, that means some ridiculous things could happen Saturday afternoon. Here are three bold predictions for Saturday:

Gunner Stockton Totals 4 Touchdowns

Gunner Stockton is coming off of the worst game of his life, where he turned the ball over three times for the first time in his career, including the untimely fumble at the end of the game. That fumble led to Auburn’s game-winning field goal.

Florida has the second worst passing defense in the SEC. Stockton is one of the best and most efficient quarterbacks in the nation. A bounce back game seems likely, and he will total at least four scores.

Georgia Wins Turnover Margin by 2

The Dawgs lost the turnover battle to Auburn 0-3, and they almost won. Georgia has been better about creating turnover opportunities this year than it was last season. Georgia has also had a knack for winning games despite losing the turnover battle. This game last year is an example of that.

Georgia is due for a big turnover game. The Dawgs only have two takeaways over the last three games.

Jadan Baugh Gets His

Jadan Baugh is arguably college football’s best running back. He has simmered down since his 600-yard and 11-touchdown start over the first four games. Rushing for over 90 yards and a score en route to an upset road win over Texas can be considered a bounce back.

Georgia’s run defense has progressively gotten worse as the season has gone on. Alabama was able to rip off some expl;osive and total about 160 yards on the ground. Byrum Brown ran all over the Dawgs, helping Auburn total over 190 rushing yards.

Baugh is good enough to get his. Georgia is good enough to win even if that happens. I think he will have around 100 total yards and a score.