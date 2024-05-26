Georgia Amongst Teams Looking to Make College Football History in 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to make college football history during the 2024 season.
When the College Football Playoff began its inaugural season in 2014, no national champion had ever completed a perfect 15-0 season in the modern college football era. But with the newly expanded playoff coming into effect this season, teams will now have a chance to aspire to becoming college football’s first-ever 16-0 national champions.
Georgia will be among the many teams looking to become the first-ever 16-0 national champions and will have an excellent chance to do so during the 2024 season. The Bulldogs return a plethora of contributors on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Carson Beck.
The Bulldogs were among the four teams to achieve a perfect 15-0 season during the 4-team playoff era’s 10-year run. The Dawgs’ perfect season came on the heels of their 2021 national championship season and helped them become the only team of the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back titles.
Should Georgia be able to run the gauntlet in their 2024 season and achieve perfect status, they will not only make college football history but will also cement themselves as one of the next major dynasties in college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K