Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola Expected to Enter Transfer Portal - Is Georgia in the Mix?

Could the Georgia Bulldogs be in the mix for Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola as he enters the transfer portal?

The college football regular season has concluded, and the 12-team playoff bracket has been set, which means that preliminary offseason moves have begun for a large number of teams across the country.

One of the biggest storylines to follow during this period of time is the transfer portal, as numerous high-profile athletes announce their intentions to enter the portal and play elsewhere for the upcoming football season.

One of the most recent names to do so is Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, who served as the team's starting signal caller for two seasons. Raiola was one of the highest ranked recruits at his position in the 2024 class and was toutted as one of the nation's best quarterback prospects.

The Georgia Bulldogs were heavily involved with Raiola throughout his high school recruitment process, and the passer was even committed to the school for a handful of months. However, as signing day neared, the prospect dramatically announced that he would be flipping his commitment and signing with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Raiola's decision understandably frustrated a large number of Georgia fans, and the player's decision was heavily scrutinized by those who reside in Athens, Georgia. Now, as the offseason approaches, it appears that Raiola will once again be back on the market.

Are the Georgia Bulldogs in the Mix For Dylan Raiola?

Buford quarterback and Georgia commit Dylan Raiola looks on from the sideline during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ball State in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

While neither party has publicly expressed interest in one another, there are a handful of reasons that could suggest Georgia may be Raiola's next stop. After all, Smart and staff already have a strong relationship with the quarterback, and a handful of Raiola's high school teammates currently play for the Bulldogs.

However, there are a few major factors that would also suggest that Raiola will be taking his talents elsewhere. For starters, the Bulldogs are currently in an excellent situation with Gunner Stockton at the quarterback position, and there is a strong belief that the current Georgia starter will return for another season.

Given the Bulldogs' current situation, it is highly unlikely that Raiola would go anywhere other than a school that would offer him a starting job, which he would not have in Athens. While having a former five-star at the quarterback position is valuable to any college football team, it is highly unlikely that Dylan Raiola will join the Georgia Bulldogs this offseason.