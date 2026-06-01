Georgia Bulldogs Add Major In-State EDGE Prospect to 2027 Recruiting Class

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another player to their 2027 recruiting class. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs have built a great deal of momentum on the recruiting trail over the past few days, as Kirby Smart and his staff have added a handful of talented prospects to their 2027 recruiting class.

Despite a strong showing this past weekend, the Bulldogs have continued their momentum into this week, as they have earned yet another commitment to their 2027 class. According to reports, EDGE defender Olayiwola Taiwo, has just announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.

According to 247Sports, Taiwo measures at 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds. The Hampton, Georgia native chose the Bulldogs over other notable schools such as, Kansas, Cincinnati, and Tulane. He took an official visit to Athens on May 29th.

What Olayiwola Taiwo Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann on the sideline during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Marshall in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, August. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taiwo posseses an aggressive play style and high motor that is required to be a successful edge defender at the University of Georgia. His skill set and frame make him a player who could have massive impacts on Kirby Smart's defense once he arrives on campus.

The EDGE can be one of the most valuable positions in college football, as players who can both set edges to prevent outside runs, and rush the quarterback have the capabilities to single-handedly wreck an opposition offense's scheme.

Should Taiwo's profile live up to the hype, the future Bulldog has an opportunity to become one of the next greats in Athens, and could certainly play his way into a first round selection in the NFL Draft.

As the summer months continue, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' staff will be diligently working to add as many talented players as possible to their 2027 recruiting class. The Dawgs typically pick up momentum during this time of year, and seem to be following that trend this offseason with their latest additions.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB

Waylon Wooten, DL

Taurean Rawlins, WR

DJ Dotson, OT

Olayiwola Taiwo, EDGE