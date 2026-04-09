Georgia Bulldogs Add New Staff Member Ahead of 2026 College Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another member to its staff ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs, like many teams are diligently at work as of now, as the team looks to return to another College Football Playoff and hopefully win its third national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

As the team looks to improve upon last year's results, finding any way it can to have a competitive edge over its opponents will be a must. Which likely explains the latest news to come from the program, as the Bulldogs have added a new member to its staff.

According to an initial report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Bulldogs are expected to hire Lynn Davenport ahead of the 2026 season. Davenport is presumed to be assuming the role of Director of College Scouting for the program.

Davenport has previous experiences with extremely notable organizations, mainly in the state of Ohio. His most recent role was Director of College Scouting for the Miami (OH) Redhawks, and has had stints with other organizations such as the Cincinnati Bearcats, as well as the Buffalo Bills.

What Lynn Davenport Brings to the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart runs out of the tunnel with his team before the SEC Championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Davenport's experience at both the collegiate and professional level has the potential to be extremely valuable to the Bulldogs program. In addition, his time with programs outside the southeast could help expand the Bulldogs' reach to areas not typically recruited.

A program's ability to only recruit, but scout quality players is the lifeblood of any successful college football program. Oftentimes, a staff's ability to do so is what prevents or excels a team to a national championship. Davenport's hire could prove to be an extremely impactful one, should it provide Georgia with an advantage in player acquisition.

Last season, Georgia turned in yet another fantastic showing, winning their second-consecutive SEC Championship and fifth College Football Playoff appearance under Kirby Smart. However, the program came up just short of its ultimate goal, and is looking to rectify last year's mishaps.

The Bulldogs have already made a slew of hires this offseason and have built some massive excitement within the program around the team's potential in 2026. Davenport's hire will likely only increase that excitement, as the team gears up for the 2026 college football season.

The Bulldogs will continue to make offseason additions to both its roster and coaching staff as it gears up for the 2026 college football season. The team will return to action on Saturday, April 18th, for its annual spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day."