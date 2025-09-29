Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers Set For a Night Game in Jordan-Hare Stadium
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are scheduled to play at night for their week seven matchup of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers are just weeks away from their annual renewal of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" as the two programs prepare for the midpoint of their regular seasons. This will be the 119th meeting between these two schools in a series Georgia leads 65-56-8.
While the Tigers and Bulldogs are not scheduled to play this Saturday, details surrounding the matchup have begun to emerge, such as kickoff times. According to reports, the Bulldogs will kick the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium at either 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., or 7:45 p.m.
While a specific kickoff time has not yet been announced, the projected time frames all mean that the Bulldogs and Tigers would face off at night. This will be the first night game between the two teams since the 2020 season, and will be the first night kickoff in Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2012.
Jordan-Hare Stadium is known for being one of the more difficult venues to win in for the SEC and has been home to some utterly insane moments, such as the "kick-six", as well as "The Prayer at Jordan-Hare" where the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs on a last second tipped pass.
Georgia will look to avoid an upset against their SEC rivals in hopes of maintaining both their SEC Championship hopes, as well as its College Football Playoff aspirations. Kickoff for this match is scheduled for Saturday, October 11th.
