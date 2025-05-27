Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers Expected to Be Primetime Kickoff in 2025
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are predicted to play in a primetime slot in week three of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are scheduled to face each other in week three of the college football regular season as the two historic SEC programs renew their annual rivalry game in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Georgia is entering the season fresh off College Football Playoff appearances and is looking to build upon the momentum that was created in 2025 despite a litany of departures. A win in Knoxville this season would mark the ninth straight Georgia victory against the Volunteers.
With so many storylines surrounding two well-known programs, Georgia and Tennessee’s 2025 meeting could be one of the premiere matchups of that week’s college football slate and have early College Football Playoff implications.
The Athletic appears to agree with this sentiment, as it has predicted that September 13th’s matchup between the two schools will be played in the primetime slot at 7:30 p.m. This would be the second year in a row the two programs meet at night.
Georgia won last year's primetime meeting in Athens by a score of 31-17 and handed the Volunteers their second loss of the 2025 season. The Bulldogs would go on to defeat Texas in overtime during the SEC Championship.
While the prediction that these two schools' week three meeting will be a primetime kickoff is certainly believable, it has yet to be officially confirmed by TV networks and is likely will not be until the 2025 regular season begins. The Bulldogs’ 2025 season will begin on Saturday, August 30th, against Marshall.
