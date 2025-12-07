Georgia Bulldogs Avenge Loss To Alabama - Win Second Consecutive SEC Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second-straight conference title, dominating the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Georgia Bulldogs earned their second consecutive SEC Championship this evening as they handled the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 28-7 victory. The win avenged a loss to the Crimson Tide earlier this regular season.

The Bulldogs' defensive output was basically the antithesis of the first meeting between these two teams. The Dawgs held Alabama to less than 100 yards of total offense and forced a turnover and a blocked punt, which aided their 14-point lead at the half.

Despite a two-score lead, nobody in red and black felt comfortable, as the Dawgs have squandered leads to Alabama in previous matchups. However, the worries of a Crimson Tide comeback ultimately proved to be unnecessary.

Alabama's first drive of the third quarter resembled that of the first half, as Georgia forced the Tide to another three-and-out. The Dawgs took advantage of this by scoring another touchdown to go up 21-0.

The Crimson Tide was once again held to a three-and-out as their offensive woes on third down continued. On the possession drive, a hands-to-the-face penalty placed the Dawgs in a third and long, which ultimately doomed the drive.

Georgia's failure to score was deemed irrelevant, however, as the Dawgs yet again forced Alabama to another three-and-out. However, the Dawgs' offense once again sputtered out before reaching Crimson Tide territory.

Alabama Offense Finally Reaches the End Zone

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following three quarters of utter dominance, Alabama had just 15 minutes to attempt to cut the deficit and pull off what would be a historic SEC Championship comeback. A litany of Bulldog mistakes aided the Tide in scoring its first touchdown of the evening, cutting the deficit to 14 points.

The Tide would get another opportunity to cut the lead further as another Bulldogs drive ended without points. The Tide would face an early fourth down deep in their own territory, which would result in a turnover on downs.

The Dawgs took over with the ball on the Crimson Tide's 12-yard line, where a Zachariah Branch touchdown repositioned the Dawgs' lead to 21 points, subsequently dooming Alabama's hopes of a comeback.

The final nail in Alabama's coffin was a failed fourth down inside Georgia's red zone. The Dawgs took over with just over three minutes remaining

With an SEC Championship victory secured, the Bulldogs have likely earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Official seedings and playoff matchups will be released on Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. ET.