Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide - SEC Championship

Get up and be loud, Bulldog fans, the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in this year's SEC Championship game.

Conference championship weekend has arrived for the 2025 college football season, as a handful of noteworthy teams face off for the crown of their respective conferences. One of the biggest matchups of the weekend is set to take place between Georgia and Alabama, who will face off for the SEC Championship game.

Georgia and Alabama have been no strangers to big moments. Of the past eight matchups between these two schools, four have been for conference championships, and two have been for national championships. They have all been ranked matchups.

While the Dawgs and Tide have shared the stage for a handful of massive moments, it has been Alabama that has earned the upper hand more times than not. The Tide is currently on a three game win streak against Georgia, and has won nine of the previous 10 meetings.

One of those wins took place earlier this regular season when Alabama handed Georgia a 27-24 defeat in Athens. The loss snapped a more-than-30-game win streak for the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium, and remains the team's only loss this season.

Despite defeating Georgia in Athens, the Crimson Tide is heading into this matchup with a worse record than the Dawgs, as they have suffered defeats to Oklahoma and Florida State heading into the matchup.

Georgia Bulldogs With Opportunity at Revenge

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts while leaving the field after a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Alabama won 21-24. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Georgia's loss in Athens earlier this season was devastating, the Bulldogs will have an opportunity at revenge this afternoon as they take on the Crimson Tide. A win over Alabama would not only avenge the loss, but it could also potentially eliminate the Tide from contention for this year's College Football Playoff.

A victory would also help the Dawgs achieve program history, as it would be Georgia's first-ever instance of back-to-back SEC Championship titles. It would also practically guarantee the Bulldogs earn a first-round bye in this year's College Football Playoff.

Regardless of today's outcome, Georgia has earned the right to appear in this year's playoff, and a victory or defeat would only affect the team's seeding moving forward. The College Football Playoff committee will officially make its selections on Sunday, December 7th.

Kickoff for today's game is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:00 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.