Georgia Bulldogs CB Ellis Robinson IV Has Already Placed Himself in Elite Company

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback may be in his first season as a full-time starter, but the defensive back has already placed himself in elite company.

Kirby Smart has been the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs for nearly 10 seasons now, and has undoubtedly ushered in an era of Georgia Football that has prioritized hard-nose football, execution, and of course, elite defensive play.

One of the biggest facets of said defensive play involves a plethora of elite players in the Bulldogs' defensive backfield. Many of which wreaked havoc on an opposing passing attack and forced turnovers.

As one of the many extremely talented defensive backs the Dawgs have this season, Ellis Robinson has already made his fair share of plays. The Bulldogs cornerback currently leads the team with four intereceptions, and has been playing arguably his best football during the second half of the 2025 season.

But Robinson's quartet of interceptions has not only massively helped Georgia this season, but it has also placed him in elite company amongst some of the best defensive backs from the Kirby Smart era.

Throughout 10 seasons under the tutelage of Kirby Smart, no Georgia defensive back has earned more than four interceptions in a single season. Multiple players, such as Richard Lecounte III, Eric Stokes, Derrion Kendrick, and Tykee Smith all reached the number, but were unable to exceed it.

With at least one more game remaining on Georgia's schedule for the 2025 season, Robinson has a chance to earn his fifth and break a record for most interceptions by a defensive back under Kirby Smart.

Ellis Robinson IV's Fantastic 2025 Campaign With Georgia's Defense

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Pass interference is called on Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during this play against Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) during the first half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As one of the most highly touted players in the entire 2024 recruiting class, Robinson was one of the most exciting players to join the Bulldogs and had tons of buzz around his name as a freshman. While the corner earned some reps throughout his first year with the program, it would be his sophomore year where he would emerge into a starting role.

While there are still plenty of games to play for the Bulldogs, the young defensive back's 2025 season has already placed him in elite company for the Georgia Football program.

Robinson and the rest of the Bulldogs will return to action on Thursday, January 1st, as the Dawgs are set to appear in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Georgia will face the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane, who are scheduled to play in round one this weekend.