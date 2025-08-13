Georgia's Ellis Robinson Named Breakout Candidate for 2025 College Football Season
Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson has been named a breakout candidate for the 2025 college football season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has described this year's roster as young many times. That means some young players will have the opportunity to be impact players this season, and one of those is second-year cornerback Ellis Robinson.
ESPN recently released a list of the 10 most likely second-year players to have a breakout season, and Robinson was on the list sitting at No. 3.
"While many expected greater impact from Robinson as the No. 1-ranked player in the ESPN 300, Georgia's defense had three players selected in the first round of the NFL draft," Billy Tucker wrote. "Even this season, Robinson is not projected to start on the outside, but he'll see plenty of meaningful snaps at nickel and has the skills to take over the perimeter as a lockdown corner at any point. Word from Athens is that the light has come on. Robinson is seeing the game more clearly, allowing him to play faster. Reminder: Robinson possesses a rare blend of length, speed and ball skills. He just happens to be part of a defense where that's the norm."
One thing Georgia has been trying to figure out this offseason is what the rotation at corner is going to look like. Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Robinson and Demello Jones all appear to be capable starters for the Bulldogs this season, but it's a matter of how do you play all of them?
Everette is the veteran in the room who started last season and Harris earned the starting spot halfway through the season last year. Those two will likely be the starters at the beginning of the year, but don't be surprised if Georgia gets Robinson and Jones in the game early and often.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily