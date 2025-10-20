Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton Could Become an Anomoly in the Kirby Smart Era
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton could become the first signal caller of the Kirby Smart era to break a major trend amongst fans.
The Georgia Bulldogs are home to one of college football's most passionate fanbases and is filled with supporters who not afraid to share their opinions on the quality of play their team is turning in. The fanbase has loudly voiced its support (and disapproval) on numerous occasions, which has sometimes resulted in harsh criticisms of certain players.
The position group that often receives the brunt of those criticisms is the quarterbacks. Since Kirby Smart took over as Georgia's head coach in 2016, fans have had an interesting relationship with the team's signal caller.
From Jake Fromm to Carson Beck, nearly every starter from the Kirby Smart era has come under heavy criticisms from the fanbase at one point or another. Some players (such as Stetson Bennett) have been able to defy these criticisms and eventually become fan favorites. However, the majority of quarterbacks have left Athens, with mixed reviews.
How Gunner Stockton Could Become an Anomoly Amongst Fans
Enter current quaterback Gunner Stockton. A gunslinger from the state of Georgia, who has less than 10 starts into his career, but has already delivered a plethora of moments. His most recent came in last week's thriller against the fifth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels where he accounted for more than 300 yards of offense and five touchdowns in a 43-35 victory.
Throughout the 2025 season, Stockton has combined for 17 total touchdowns with just one turnover and is completing more than 70% of his passes. The quarterback's play has helped make him one of the most well-liked figures on this year's roster.
Stockton's abilities have not been unquestioned throughout the season, however. Following the Dawgs' loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, a fraction of fans elected to blame the loss on the Georgia signal caller, stating his 130 passing yards would not be enough to lead the Dawgs to a national championship.
But a small portion of the Bulldogs fanbase does not represent the majority. And thus far, the majority not only approves of Stockton's play, they embrace it. The quarterback's ability to take massive hits and get up, deliver in crucial moments, and remain drama free off the field has made Stockton one of the most well-liked quarterbacks of the Kirby Smart era up to this point in his career.
While he still has a plethora of games left before his collegiate career is over, and hte unpredicatbility of college football could change things in an instant. Gunner Stockton has an excellent opportunity to become one of the first universally loved quarterbacks of the Kirby Smart era.