Georgia Bulldogs Commit in 2026 Class Arrested Following Violent Driving Incident
A Georgia Bulldog commit in the 2026 recruiting class has been arrested following a violent driving incident.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some more unfortunate news on the recruiting trail this week, as Chace Calicut, a commit in the Dawgs' 2026 recruiting class, was arrested following a violent driving incident.
According to Fox26, Calicut, along with his passenger, Isaiah Phillip, were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. According to reports, the incident took place on July 6th in Houston, Texas, when a 17-year-old teen alleged that Calicut was aggressively driving around the teen's car.
Reports also indicate that Phillip, Calicut's passenger, aimed a weapon towards the teen's car and reportedly fired shots as the teen drove off.
Calicut committed to the Bulldogs in late June of this year and was expected to be one of the more impactful additions to the Dawgs' 2026 class. However, the latest development has put his future with the team in limbo.
The University of Georgia has not yet released a statement on the incident, and further details on the situation will be reported as they are revealed.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
