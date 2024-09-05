Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech Betting Odds
Where the betting line currently sits for Georgia's week two game against Tennessee Tech.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for their home opener against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this Saturday and will be looking to increase their 40-game regular season win streak. In addition to a massive regular season win streak, the Bulldogs have not lost a home opener in more than 13 seasons and will look to add another notch to that streak as well. Just a few days away from kickoff, a betting spread has been released for the football game.
Georgia vs Tennessee Tech Spread and Betting Odds:
According to FanDuel, the Georgia Bulldogs are 53.5-point favorites heading into this football game. The over/under is set at 62.5. Last week Georgia covered the spread against Clemson making them 1-0 on the year and while they should handle business against Tennessee Tech, 54 points a lot of points to win any football game by.
The last time these two teams met on the gridiron was nearly 15 years ago when the Dawgs hosted the Golden Eagles during the 2009 season. Georgia won the game in an impressive 38-0 shutout behind an impressive 304 rushing yards on the ground. Quarterback Joe Cox completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. While running back Washaun Ealy finished the day with 89 yards off seven carries.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily