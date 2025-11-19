College Football Playoff Rankings - Playoff Committee Releases Third Set of Rankings
See where teams have landed in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings following week 12 of the college football season.
Week 12 of the 2025 college football season is complete as teams all across the country set their sights on week 13 and their next opponents of the regular season. But while programs have already shifted their focus to their next slate, this week's rankings for the College Football Playoff have yet to be released.
The slate provided a handful of huge matchups last week and had results that are likely to shake up the rankings. Perhaps the largest was the Alabama Crimson Tide, which suffered a massive defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners in Tuscaloosa.
The Texas Longhorns were another top-10 program that suffered a defeat this past week, as they were significantly handled by the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The loss was Texas's third consecutive loss to the Dawgs, and has made their path to this year's playoff seemingly very difficult.
The Ole Miss Rebels were a top-10 program that, while they did not lose this weekend, were forced to strain against an unranked program. The Rebels overcame a deficit to the Florida Gators to eventually earn their 10th win of the season. They will be idle this week ahead of their matchup against Mississippi State in the iconic Egg Bowl.
Perhaps the craziest matchup of the weekend took place in College Station, Texas, as the Texas A&M Aggies overcame a 27-point second-half deficit against South Carolina to survive with a 31-30 victory.
Which Teams are in Following a Turbulent Week 12?
With so many monumental matchups taking place last week, this week's playoff rankings are expected to have some massive changes. The Georgia Bulldogs are a program expected to rise, given their strong performance against Texas, as well as Alabama's loss to Oklahoma.
Georgia's win over Texas is arguably the Dawgs' best performance all season, and it appears the team may be finding its stride at the perfect time.
The Bulldogs will be in action this Saturday as they host the Charlotte 49ers for their final regular-season matchup inside Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon, and coverage will be made available on the SEC Network.
College Football Playoff Rankings (November 18th)
