College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction - Will the Georgia Bulldogs Move?
Predicting how the second week of college football playoff rankings will look.
The first release of the college football playoff rankings was released last week. The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 5, so they are sitting comfortably with three games left in the season. Several games occurred this weekend with playoff implications, but only one team inside of the top 12 took a loss, and it was BYU against Texas Tech, both of which were ranked inside of the top 12.
That likely means there will were only be maybe one new face move inside of the top 12, however, we could see some shake up in where the teams are ranked this week. Texas A&M picked up a ranked win over the Missouri Tigers and Oregon picked up a ranked win over Iowa.
It is worth noting that there has been shake up in regards to how the college football playoff will operate this season. Last year, the highest-ranked conference champions were awarded the top four seeds and first-round byes. This year, it will be the highest ranked four teams that receive first-round byes. Outside of that, it will operate the same way it did last season. The first round will be played at the higher ranked team's home stadium and from there on out, the games will be played at neutral sites.
This year, the national title game will be played in Miami, Florida, on January 19th. The first set of games of the playoff will be played on Dec. 19th, the second round will begin on Dec. 31st and the semifinals will be played on Jan. 8th and 9th.
So with that said, here is how I predict this week's college football playoff rankings will look.
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
BYU moves out of the top 12 after their loss to Texas Tech which allows another Big 12 team, in the form of Utah, to climb into the the top 12. Utah was off this past weekend and with Virginia and Louisville both losing, it doesn't seem like there will be any teams that take a major leap forward in this week's rankings.
The rankings will be revealed at 7 PM ET on ESPN on Tuesday. The official college football playoff bracket will be released the Sunday after conference championship weekend in December.