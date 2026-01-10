Georgia Bulldogs DB Joenel Aguero Announces Commitment to Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs safety Joenel Aguero has announced that he will be joining the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the 2026 college football season.

As the transfer portal window remains open and the college football offseason continues to begin, teams all across the country are looking to retain members of their own roster, while simultaneously adding key pieces of their own. With so much movement taking place, numerous players are finding new homes each day.

The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs safety Joenel Aguero, who recently announced that he will be taking his talents to Oxford, Mississippi, to join Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

During his 2025 season with the Bulldogs, Aguero racked up 39 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and an interception. He also started for Georgia at the same position last season and was viewed by many as one of the more consistent players in the Dawgs' defensive backfield.

Coming out of high school, Aguero was rated as a four-star prospect, the 37th-best player in the country, the third-best safety in the class, and the second-best player in the state of Maryland in the 2023 recruiting class, according to composite rankings.

While the defensive back appeared in numerous meaningful snaps during his time with the Bulldogs, the safety will now be playing for another SEC program during the 2026 season.

Why Georgia Bulldogs Fans May Be Frustrated With Joenel Aguero

Oct 5, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) tackles Auburn Tigers wide receiver Robert Lewis (14) during the first half at Sanford Stadium.

Aguero's decision to join Ole Miss may sting a little extra for Bulldog fans, as the Rebels were the team to defeat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl this year. Which, of course, ended their 2025 season and national title hopes.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB (Committed to Kansas)

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

Bo Hughley, OL

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*