Georgia Bulldogs Defense Ranked Inside Top-5 Ahead of 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs' defense has been ranked as one of the five best in the nation ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Since becoming head coach at the University of Georgia, Kirby Smart has elevated the Bulldogs' defense to consistently be ranked as one of the best in the country and has helped the Dawgs field some of the most talented defensive units in the history of the sport.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Bulldogs are once again expected to live up to the standard they have set, as their defense ranks as the fourth-best in the country behind just Clemson, Texas, and Alabama.
Despite losing first-round players, Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker, and Mykel Williams to the NFL Draft, the Dawgs' roster has plenty of talent on the defensive side of the football. As week one of the college football season approaches, many expect Georgia to once again rely on this talent throughout their regular season schedule.
"There are stars at every level, such as defensive tackle Christen Miller, linebacker CJ Allen, and safety KJ Bolden." Wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "And the Bulldogs have the nation’s best defensive mind in head coach Kirby Smart, who always seems to produce elite results on that side of the ball."
The Bulldogs' defense and the rest of the roster will continue their preparations for week one of the college football season. Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is undefeated in season openers and has not lost a home game in more than 30 matchups.
