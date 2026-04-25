Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Daylen Everette Selected by Pittsburgh Steelers

Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Daylen Everette has become the latest Dawg to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the NFL Draft continues, more and more highly talented players are coming off the board and turning their dreams to a reality as the league's 32 teams look to build roster depth and continue to add talent ahead of the 2026 season.

Many collegiate programs have already been well-represented in this year's draft with the Georgia Bulldogs becoming one of the select programs to have multiple players selected. The latest Bulldog to be selected is cornerback Daylen Everette, who has been selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 85th overall pick in the draft.

Daylen Everette's Lengthy Career with the Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates an interception with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) during the second quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As a former 5-star recruit out of high school, Everette was expected to make a massive impact on Georgia's roster. It's safe to say with his collegiate career behind him, the former Bulldog lived up to the hype

The corner is one of the few Bulldogs to start three seasons in a Kirby Smart defense and the was one of the few remaining Bulldogs on the last year's active roster to win a national championship during the 2022 season.

What sets Everette apart from other picks is the cornerback's straight-line speed and his ability to not panic while the ball is in the air. Two skills that are almost imperative to being an elite cornerback in the NFL.

His athletic abilities are not only what makes him a promising prospect. Throughout his time in Athens, the cornerback was renowned for his leadership skills and was practically never a liability off the field.

The cornerback position is one that can create stars within a team's defense and can help lead teams to deep runs in the playoffs. Should Everette's skills translate to his new team, the former Bulldog will have an excellent opportunity to become a longtime starter in the NFL.

With Everette selected, Georgia now increases its number of players taken in this year's draft. Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have littered NFL Drafts and have an excellent opportunity to do so this year.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.