Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman Monroe Freeling Selected By the Carolina Panthers

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has become the first Bulldog selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is underway as numerous eager prospects are just one phone call away from having their dreams of playing professional football turn to a reality. The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be well represented in this year's event.

The Dawgs have now seen their first player come off the board, as offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has been selected by the Carolina Panthers as the 19th overall pick in the 2026 draft. Freeling will be likely make an instant impact on the team's roster in the NFC South.

Monroe Freeling's Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Richie Hoskins (15) rushes the passer as Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Freeling was thrusted into action as a true freshman during the Bulldogs 2023 season against the Vanderbilt Commodores and immediately showcased his potential as a blocker. The offensive lineman would become a mainstay on Georgia's starting roster throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

As a high school recruit, Freeling was one of the highest rated prospects in the Bulldogs' 2023 class, and was renowned for his athletic abilities, as well as his drive to give a full effort on every snap. Two skills that he utilized throughout his entire career.

Freeling's inability to take plays off was showcased numerous times throughout the 2024 and 2025 season. The best example of this can be seen in last year's Auburn game, where the offensive lineman was dealing with a fairly significant ankle injury.

A sprained ankle was not enough to keep Freeling off the field, and it certainly was not enough to prevent him from giving his all every snap. His passion, fire, and energy will almost certainly be a valuable asset to his new team.

Freeling is one of many Georgia prospects who is expected to have their names called in this year's NFL Draft. Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Dawgs have absolutely littered draft boards and are expected to do the same this season with nearly a dozen players elligible for selection.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.