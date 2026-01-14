Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Back Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Following 2025 Season

A Georgia Bulldogs defensive back player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2025 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of departures of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is defensive back Dominick Kelly.

Dominick Kelly Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) catches a touchdown pass behind Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kelly was a member of the Bulldogs' 2025 recruiting class and saw the field for a handful of reps during his freshman season. The young defensive back showed great promise and became a fan-favorite amongst Georgia fans. However, it appears that he will be finishing his collegiate career elsewhere.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Departures:

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL (Committed to South Carolina)

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB (Committed to Boston College)

Jaden Harris, S (Committed to Kansas)

Bo Hughley, OL (Committed to Colorado)

Joenel Aguero, S (Committed to Ole Miss)

Ondre Evans, DB (Committed to NC State)

Adrian Maddox, DB (Committed to Kansas State)

Elo Modozie, Edge

Dominick Kelly, DB

Additions:

Khalil Barnes, S (Clemson)

Isiah Canion, WR (Georgia Tech)

Braylon Conley, CB (USC)

Amaris Williams, EDGE (Auburn)

Ja'Marley Riddle, S (East Carolina)

Dante Dowdell, RB (Kentucky)

Gentry Williams, CB (Oklahoma)

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*