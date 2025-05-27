Buffalo Bills RB James Cook Reportedly Absent From Voluntary 2025 OTA Workouts
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has reportedly skipped OTA's as his contract negotiations with the team continue.
Numerous NFL teams began their voluntary OTA's this Tuesday as the league begins to prepare for its 2025 season. The Buffalo Bills were amongst teams to begin their meetings and reportedly had all players but one in attendance.
The one player who opted to skip OTA's was running back James Cook, who has been in the midst of contract negotiations with the team since the conclusion of the 2024 season. Cook was also not in attendance for the team's voluntary offseason program a few months ago.
According to a previous Instagram post, the running back is seeking a contract deal somewhere along the lines of $15 million per year.
Cook has emerged as a young star in the league and has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing each of the previous two seasons. The running back set a career record for rushing touchdowns in a season last year with 16 and was an integral part of the Bills' playoff run in 2024.
The shelf-life of a running back in the NFL is statistically one of the shortest in the league and ball carriers have begun attempting to earn as much compensation as early into their careers as possible. With Cook set to enter his fourth season in the league this year, the running back's decision to lobby for a contract extension is understandable.
The Bills will begin their 2025 season in Buffalo when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 7th. The Bills narrowly defeated Baltimore in the playoffs last year to earn an appearance in the AFC Title game.
