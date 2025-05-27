EA College Football 26 Cover Art Revealed - Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart Featured
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been featured on the cover of EA Sports' newest college football video game.
After a triumphant return to shelves in 2024, EA Sports is back again with another rendition of its beloved college football video game. As the anticipation for the game's release grows, EA has begun to reveal more details surrounding the game.
The latest reveal included what the cover art for this year's game will look like. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams appear to be the featured athletes on the main cover. However, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been featured on the game's "deluxe edition" cover.
In addition to Kirby Smart, Georgia fans will also notice mascot "Hairy Dawg" has earned a spot on the cover as well.
Smart, nor any other college football head coach was officially featured in last year's game. However, the inclusion of the Bulldogs' head coach on this year's cover could hint this year may be a different story. It could also be a hint that "mascot games" a popular feature from previous installments could also be making a return
Further details about the game's release, player rankings, in-game footage, features, and many other components are expected to be announced as the release date for the game approaches.
According to reports, EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date Playstation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
