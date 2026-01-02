Georgia Bulldogs Defensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Following 2025 Season

A Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman has announced their entrance into the NCAA transfer portal following the 2025 season.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is defensive lineman Jordan Thomas.

Thomas was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and saw the field sparingly throughout his career with the Bulldogs. Which is likely what has led to the defensive lineman's emergence into the portal this season.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, it has become the norm for college football programs all across the country.

Depth at the defensive line position is extremely important to any team, and Thomas' departure certainly does not help. However, the Bulldogs have diligently recruited players to the room and still have plenty of talent.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to their own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from the Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels in the third quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*