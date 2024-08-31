Trevor Etienne Suspended for Georgia Football Game vs Clemson
As kickoff approaches, the Georgia Bulldogs are expected to be without one of their biggest names on offense.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are set to do battle this afternoon as they kick off their 2024 college football season. While both teams have a handful of talented players on each side of the ball, the Bulldogs will be down one of their major contributors on offense.
Running back Trevor Etienne is reportedly expected to miss today's contest due to a suspension that is being served after Etienne was arrested earlier in the offseason for a DUI less safe. The charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed while Etienne pled no contest to a reckless driving charge.
In two seasons at Florida, Etienne rushed for 1,472 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry on 249 attempts. Georgia picked him to be the starting running back for this roster during the 2024 season, and he will have a major impact role in the offense. The Bulldogs will also lean on the likes of Roderick Robinson, Branson Robinson, and potentially true freshman Nate Frazier as well throughout the year.
With Etienne and Robinson unavailable, the Bulldogs will likely rely on running backs Branson Robinson, Cash Jones, and Nate Frazier to carry the load for the Bulldogs' offense against Clemson.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
